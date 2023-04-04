Providence summer program for youths unveiled

PROVIDENCE – Free meals and educational programs will continue for Providence children and young adults this summer.

Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Tuesday unveiled the “Eat, Play, Learn PVD” program that provides meals, low-cost recreational opportunities and summer employment opportunities.

Registration for the summer programs begins April 29, both online and at the Summer Opportunities Fair at the Providence Career and Technical Academy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We know that what students do in the summer and outside of school can have big impacts on their long-term academic success,” Smiley said. “That’s why I am proud to be working with so many community partners to provide Providence families with quality summer programming opportunities that will provide [youths] enriching educational experiences.”

The city is offering 700 summer jobs to eligible young adults ages 14 to 24 starting at $15 per hour through the One Providence for Youth job program. Applications for those jobs will open April 29 and be accepted through June 23.

The city’s Parks and Recreation departments are currently accepting applications for their summer job openings until May 27.

More information is available online at https://EatPlayLearnPVD.com.