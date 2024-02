Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

PROVIDENCE – Southern New England’s largest Tesla Inc. hub is set to open in the first week of March, Joseph Paolino Jr., CEO and managing partner of Paolino Properties LLC, which owns the site, told Providence Business News Tuesday.

The electric vehicle company’s service and retail facility will open in the former Stop & Shop location at the Mashapaug Commons Plaza in the city’s Reservoir Triangle neighborhood.

The Providence facility will be the Tesla's second in Rhode Island. In 2019, the company opened a store in Warwick.

Paolino has said the new Tesla location will create 30 jobs and spans more than 76,000 square feet, establishing it as one of the largest locations within New England featuring a repair center and vehicles for purchase. Paolino said the construction of the facility went smoothly and the project is set to hit its goal of opening within the first three months of 2024.

Paolino purchased the property in 2012 and previously said that Tesla real estate brokers had contacted his company to negotiate a lease to bring a facility to Rhode Island.

When the project was first unveiled in July 2023 Paolino said he hoped the facility would help revitalize the area, which is something city and state leaders have been trying to do for years. Now as it approaches opening day the Tesla hub seems to have achieved that goal.

“It’s beautiful over there,” he said.

The new electric vehicle hub comes after Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced in May 2023 that the state is looking to phase out selling new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emission by 2050.

The state’s efforts for increasing electric vehicle ownership and infrastructure was one of the factors that led to Tesla coming to Providence, Paolino said.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com