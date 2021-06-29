Providence to hold public hearing on FY 2022 budget

PROVIDENCE – The City Council Finance Committee will take public input on the proposed fiscal 2022 budget in a virtual hearing on Tuesday.

The $540 million spending plan unveiled by Mayor Jorge O. Elorza in April keeps tax rates the same, using federal stimulus funds and anticipated increases in tax and fee revenue to fund a number of new initiatives.

Among them are several changes to law enforcement and public safety, including $2.9 million for a new police training academy, $600,000 to fund a “crisis diversionary program” to better respond to nonemergency substance abuse and mental health calls and $123,795 for a new police department position to oversee community and diversionary services. Elorza’s budget also doubles the spending for city department-run services to deal with homelessness and substance abuse, from $150,000 in the current fiscal year to $330,000; and sets aside $100,000 for his racial reparations plan.

The budget relies upon $16.4 million in federal stimulus funds, though the city has received much more – $150 million. Where the remaining funds are spent will be determined with recommendations from a special committee.

The budget also makes the full, $93.6 million payment to the city pension, and sets aside another $100,000 for its rainy day fund.

The public hearing begins at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. The full council is expected to vote on the spending plan by July 15, according to Ben Smith, the mayor’s spokesman.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.