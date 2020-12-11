Providence to receive $500K for guaranteed income program

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – The city will receive up to $500,000 to launch a program to give direct cash payments to its residents, the city announced on Dec. 8 in conjunction with Mayors for a Guaranteed Income. The newly formed mayoral coalition, which Mayor Jorge O. Elorza joined in September, previously shared plans to start or expand…