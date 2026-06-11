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PROVIDENCE – City and state leaders officially opened the PVD FanZone Thursday, kicking off a 39-day celebration of the world’s biggest sporting event. The free attraction at Station Park will run through July 19. It will feature broadcasts of every FIFA World Cup match on a giant video screen, live music, cultural programming, food trucks,

PROVIDENCE – City and state leaders officially opened the PVD FanZone Thursday, kicking off a 39-day celebration of the world's biggest sporting event.

The free attraction at Station Park will run through July 19. It will feature broadcasts of every FIFA World Cup match on a giant video screen, live music, cultural programming, food trucks, interactive games and a beer, wine and spirits garden.

Providence is one of only a limited number of non-host cities nationwide to receive an official FIFA-sanctioned World Cup FanZone.

“This is an exciting moment for Providence and Rhode Island,” Mayor Brett P. Smiley said at a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday. “The FanZone brings residents and visitors together to celebrate the world’s game while showcasing everything that makes Providence special.”

Officials said they expect the FanZone to draw thousands of visitors throughout the tournament, including international fans traveling to New England for matches at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee said the FanZone highlights Rhode Island’s hospitality and called the state “the place to be this summer.”

R.I. Treasurer James Diossa, co-chair of Rhode Island Summer of Soccer, said the tournament provides an opportunity to showcase “Rhode Island’s vibrant communities and world-class hospitality.”

The state contributed $500,000 through R.I. Commerce Corp. to support World Cup programming.

Sponsors and partners for the PVD FanZone include FIFA World Cup Boston 26, Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Anheuser-Busch, Telemundo, Raising Cane’s, PF Chang’s, the Providence Tourism Council, Rhode Island Summer of Soccer, and a range of local businesses, cultural organizations and international partners.

The FanZone opened Thursday with watch parties for Mexico vs. South Africa and South Korea vs. Czechia and will host additional cultural events throughout the tournament, including Team Ghana celebrations, the Portugal Futebol Experience and gatherings for supporters of Scotland, Canada, Germany and other nations.