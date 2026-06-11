Providence’s World Cup festivities begin with opening of PVD FanZone

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FROM LEFT, Rhode Island Summer of Soccer Executive Director Liz Tanner, Providence Department of Art, Culture and Tourism Director Joe Wilson Jr., Treasurer James Diossa, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley kick off a 39-day World Cup celebration with the opening of the PVD FanZone Thursday. / PBN PHOTO / MATTHEW McNULTY

PROVIDENCE – City and state leaders officially opened the PVD FanZone Thursday, kicking off a 39-day celebration of the world’s biggest sporting event. The free attraction at Station Park will run through July 19. It will feature broadcasts of every FIFA World Cup match on a giant video screen, live music, cultural programming, food trucks,

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