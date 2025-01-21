Prysmian Group not moving forward with new cable plant at Brayton Point

PRYSMIAN GROUP is not moving forward with its plans to build a new cable manufacturing plant at Brayton Point in Somerset.
SOMERSET – Plans for a new cable manufacturing plant at the site of a former power plant on Brayton Point have been scrapped. A Prysmian Group spokesperson confirmed Monday to Providence Business News that the company has decided to not move forward with purchasing the land at Brayton Point and build the new manufacturing facility.

