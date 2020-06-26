PUA filings climbing again in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment assistance filings in Rhode Island continued their multiday climb on Thursday, with 1,051 new filings, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Since 339 were reported on June 21, new filings have increased each day. Thursday’s total is the largest one-day rise since April 28.

The federally backed program covers small-business owners, contractors and the self employed. To date, there have been 74,935 PUA filings in the state.

COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings increased by 455, to 177,075.

All initial unemployment claims in the state since March 9 total 266,418, including PUA filings.

COVID-19-related Temporary Disability Insurance claims increased by four on Thursday, to 13,807. All TDI claims in the state since March 9 total 27,098.