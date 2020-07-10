PUA filings jump by more than 2K

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment assistance filings in Rhode Island increased by 2,127 on Thursday, the highest daily rise since April 13, to 91,154, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

The federally backed program covers small-business owners, the self-employed and contractors.

COVID-19-specific unemployment insurance filings increased by 620 day to day, to 184,465. All initial unemployment filings in the state since March 9 total 292,112.

Temporary Disability Insurance filings related to COVID-19 increased by 16 on Thursday, to 13,989. All TDI claims in the state since March 9 total 28,862.

