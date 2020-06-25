PUA filings increase by over 1K in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment assistance filings in Rhode Island rose by 1,017 on Wednesday, the largest one-day rise since April 28, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

The federally backed program covers small-business owners, contractors and the self employed. To date, there have been 73,884 PUA filings in the state.

COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings increased by 443, to 176,620.

All initial unemployment claims in the state since March 9 total 264,771, including PUA filings.

COVID-19-related Temporary Disability Insurance claims increased by 18 on Wednesday, to 13,803. All TDI claims in the state since March 9 total 26,958.