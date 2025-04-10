Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have a renewed gratitude for the sacrifices made by our health care professionals day in and day out. As a society, we are – for good reason – quick to celebrate the ingenuity and hope that drive so much of our life-saving medical research. However, public health is

As a society, we are – for good reason – quick to celebrate the ingenuity and hope that drive so much of our life-saving medical research. However, public health is also a significant reason why many of us live healthier, safer and longer lives than the generations that came before us in Rhode Island.

Public health ensures that the water we drink is healthy and safe, supports families and moms with a newborn and prevents kids from being poisoned by lead.

Public health is about ensuring that people get regular cancer screenings, tracking and analyzing health trends, testing beach water, analyzing samples in a lab for emerging disease and overdose trends, and being on-site in our healthcare facilities to ensure that residents and patients are being cared for safely.

There is a saying: Public health saved your life today - you just don’t know it. This is the great irony of our field. How does someone acknowledge the stay in the hospital for measles that their child never experienced because we maintain top-tier immunization rates? Who is going to thank a food inspector for preventing the illness they never got because we closed a restaurant that was not meeting health and safety standards? Public health interventions are successful when you don’t get injured, when you don’t get sick, and, yes, when we can limit or prevent premature death.

This week is a chance for us to change that and spotlight the value of public health work happening in Rhode Island and across the country. National Public Health Week is April 7-13. This is a time for us to recognize how the health prevention and promotion work we do saves lives, and also how investments in public health save money.

Every $1 spent on prevention saves $5.60 in health care spending. Every $1 spent on childhood vaccines saves $16.50 in future health care costs. While it is too early to tally the financial costs of the ongoing measles outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico (on top of the human cost, measured in illnesses and deaths), we know the price tag will be high. For example, a 71-case measles outbreak in Washington State in 2018 and 2019 resulted in more than $3.14 million in expenses.

A single new HIV diagnosis can cost the state upwards of $350,000 over the patient’s lifetime. Current cuts of millions of dollars from public health programs that are intended to prevent illness and injuries are not “efficiencies.” They are deferred costs that will now inevitability be higher. And the interest on those costs means we will have less to invest in our schools, our roads, our parks, our workforce and our future.

Fortunately, in Rhode Island, there is a recognition of the value and the power of public health. In last year’s budget Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the General Assembly supported the R.I. Department of Health’s Healthy Eating and Active Living Program and they funded Rhode Island’s Rental Registry, which is helping to safeguard children from toxic lead exposure in rental

properties. In 2024, the General Assembly put $2.7 million toward a program to build out Rhode Island’s primary care provider training capacity. This is critical, given how healthcare professionals, and primary care professionals in particular, work hand in glove with public health.

All of this builds on the governor’s Rhode Island 2030 plan, which includes responding to our behavioral health crisis by opening eight new Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers; investing in children and families by bolstering early childhood care and education; and working to limit or prevent the use of e-cigarettes by our kids; amongst many other strategies.

The R.I. Department of Health has some of the best public health professionals in the country; and public health in Rhode Island is so much more than what we do at the Department of Health. It is all the staff at community organizations, school nurse teachers, street outreach workers, drinking water professionals, researchers, lead inspectors and so many others.

These people may have saved your life today. You just don’t know it.

Dr. Jerry Larkin is the director of the R.I. Department of Health.