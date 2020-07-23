Public hearing scheduled for boutique hotel project on College Hill

PROVIDENCE – The Smart Hotel project, which would place a boutique hotel near Brown University on College Hill, is scheduled for a public hearing before a City Council committee on July 27.

The Committee on Ordinances will take public testimony on a request for a commercial rezoning to allow the new use. The hotel would take the place of three multiunit structures on Angell Street. It is proposed by Edward Small, president of Smart Princeton Hotel Group.

The project won a series of variances from the City Plan Commission in June.

