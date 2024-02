Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

PROVIDENCE – State regulators have scheduled two public hearing sessions to receive comments on the proposed

sale of two Rhode Island hospitals that would establish a new nonprofit health system in the state.

The two public hearings will be held from 4 to 6p.m. on March 19 and March 26 in room 110 of Alger Hall at Rhode Island College at 600 Mount Pleasant Ave.

There will also be an option to attend the meetings virtually and details will be posted on both the R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office and R.I. Department of Health websites as well as social media channels.

Also, the period for written comments has been extended until March 29. Those who have already submitted comments may supplement them until March 29.

The public comment period and meetings are part of the state regulator’s ongoing review of The Centurion Foundation’s proposed purchase of

Roger Williams Medical Center

in Providence and

Our Lady of Fatima Hospital

in

North Providence

from

Prospect Medical Holdings.

RIDOH and Neronha’s office, the agencies that oversee hospital conversions in the state, released the application to the public on Jan. 29 after deeming it complete in December 2023. According to The Hospital Conversions Act, state regulators have until June 11 to either approve, deny or approve the proposed transaction with conditions.

The two hospitals Centurion is seeking to acquire currently operate under the

CharterCARE Health Partners

system, which is owned by Prospect. If the transaction is approved Centurion plans to keep this name as a newly formed nonprofit CharterCARE Health of Rhode Island Inc. that will serve as parent company of the new proposed health system referred to in the application as the “New CharterCARE System.”

The proposed transaction comes as Prospect, which took over both hospitals in 2014, has been facing legal and financial troubles in recent years. PBN previously reported the company had taken on increasing debt that threatened its financial position, selling and leasing back hospitals. In three years the company went from having $67 million more in assets than liabilities, with liabilities exceeding assets by $1 billion.

Also, in November 2023, Neronha’s office sued Prospect for violating conditions set in 2021, including failure to pay vendors that provide supplies, equipment and staff at the two hospitals in Providence on a timely basis. As of Oct. 31, the two hospitals owed a combined total of more than $24 million in accounts payable to vendors that were 90 days or more past due, PBN previously reported.

According to the application the price of the two hospitals as well as other physician groups and offices Prospect operates is set at $160 million. But Centurion was able to negotiate paying $80 million in cash, which is the same as 80 days cash on hand. If the transaction is approved Centurion indicates it plans on placing $80 million on CharterCARE Health of Rhode Island’s balance sheet, which will allow it to operate as a “…stand-alone self-sustaining health system…”