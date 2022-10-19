Pure Haven appoints new CEO

JOHNSTON – Longtime operations, sales and product development leader Miranda Inglis has been appointed CEO of Pure Haven manufacturing company.

Inglis joined Pure Haven in 2014 as an independent consultant, advancing to the corporate team in fall 2017. The company specializes in the manufacturing and direct sales of toxin-free skin care products.

“Pure Haven is a company that aligns with me, my values, and my life, and I am so excited to lead Pure Haven into its next and greatest chapter yet,” Inglis said in a statement.

In a statement announcing the appointment, Pure Haven’s board of directors said Inglis “embodies the mission and Pure Haven brand as an advocate for nontoxic living.

“In her most recent role as Pure Haven Chief Operations Officer, she led the team to innovate and streamline their nontoxic product development, supply chain, and manufacturing operations,” the statement continues.

The role formerly belonged to Bruce Jensen, who will remain with the company as a partner and board member. Steve Elder, the company’s current president, is also set to step down as Inglis takes leadership of the company.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.