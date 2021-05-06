Purple House’ of Westerly is sold for $960k

WESTERLY – The “Purple House” of Westerly has been sold for $960,000, according to Lila Delman Compass, whose Watch Hill office represented the seller.

The Victorian era home sold for the highest price ever in downtown Westerly among non-waterfront properties, the real estate company said.

The house at 59 Elm St. was built in 1890. It has been meticulously restored and is considered one of the best examples of 19th Century architecture in the area, according to the real estate description.

It is known locally as the Purple House for its vibrant exterior color.

The home was sold by Matthew B. and Anna K. Capalbo, according to online deed records. The new owners are Lisa J. Moyles and Lise Beaudry, of Stratford, Conn., according to the deed.

