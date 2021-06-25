Put people first

By
-
Ross L. Nelson joined Cox Business in 2000 as the director of sales. On July 1, he will take over the company’s top post in the Northeast, serving as senior vice president and region manager. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Ross L. Nelson joined Cox Business in 2000 as the director of sales. On July 1, he will take over the company’s top post in the Northeast, serving as senior vice president and region manager. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Ross L. Nelson | Cox Business senior vice president and Northeast region manager Despite the challenges of the past 12 months, Rhode Island has emerged with the fastest average internet speeds in the country, an achievement we’re enormously proud of. Here’s how we got there – and how we’ll stay at the top. • Hire…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR