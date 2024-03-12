PVDFest returns to downtown Providence Sept. 6-7

PROVIDENCE – The city’s largest outdoor arts and culture celebration will once again be held in early September.
Additionally, the festivities will return to a familiar spot: downtown.
Mayor Brett P. Smiley announced Tuesday that this year’s PVDFest will be held Sept. 6-7 – the first full weekend in September – and will transform the city into a hub of artistic expression, live music, food and other festivities. The citywide event, which will again be done in partnership with FirstWorks, draws thousands of people from across the state and beyond.
“We welcome everyone, from near and far, to join us in the heart of Providence this September for a showcase of creativity, culture, and community,” Smiley said in a statement. “Whether you’re a longtime resident or a first-time visitor, PVDFest promises an unforgettable experience that highlights Providence as a vibrant, diverse and truly unique destination.”
However, a major element to this year’s PVDFest is its return to downtown after moving the main festivities last year to the Interstate 195 District Park along the Providence River.
City officials said last year the modifications to PVDFest were intended to better highlight the city and display local artists, but business owners at the time expressed concerns
to Providence Business News about being left out of conversations about the changes, causing lost revenue.
Some downtown establishments told PBN they saw as much as a 90% year-to-year drop in business when PVDFest moved from downtown last year. Also, the city at first last year prohibited block parties, which were a significant moneymaker for downtown businesses, from occurring during PVDFest. However, Smiley’s administration did an about-face
on that after local pushback.
This year, all festivities will be away from the Providence River and within downtown, city spokesperson Michaela Antunes told PBN in an email Tuesday. She says the city is “bringing back everything that worked exceptionally well” in past PVDFest events, including being within the heart of the city.
Also, block parties will be back. Antunes said venues looking to host block parties can apply via the city Department of Art, Culture and Tourism’s website
. The permits will be vetted in accordance with city service guidelines, Antunes said.
Smiley says PVDFest, with it back downtown, will celebrate 10 years of arts and music festivals within Kennedy Plaza, beginning in 2014 with FirstWorks’ Urban Carnevale. Kathleen Pletcher, FirstWorks’ executive artistic director said in a statement that along with PVDFest being part of the arts organization’s 20th anniversary celebration, there is no event that that more fully exemplifies FirstWorks’ vision to help connect art with audiences than PVDFest.
“We are delighted to once again transform downtown Providence into a multistage arts extravaganza for all ages, spotlighting local talents and creating indelible memories for all ages,” Pletcher said.
Additionally, in response to how rainstorms plagued last year’s event, Smiley announced this year’s event will have Sept. 8 as a rain date. Smiley says event partners are encouraged to produce “indoor or low-impact events” that can be promoted by PVDFest rain or shine. Antunes said Providence-based venues are welcome to hold their own events throughout the event, especially if it rains.
Last year, vendors sustained financial loss and damaged goods
due to the heavy rains that at the time forced festivalgoers to shelter in place for two straight days – and cancel all remaining festivities on the final day.
Event acts are still being finalized, according to Smiley. Any artists, performers and vendors who wish to participate this year are encouraged to apply on PVDFest’s website
.
(UPDATED to included comment from Michaela Antunes, spokesperson for Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley.)
