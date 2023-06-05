Queen Anne-style home in Providence sells for $1.5M

PROVIDENCE – The Queen Anne-style home at 92 Keene St. built in 1900 recently sold for $1.5 million, Residential Properties Ltd. announced Monday.

The 3,576-square-foot residence sits on a 7,841 square-foot lot and has four bedrooms, two on the second floor and two on the third floor, including a primary suite featuring a sitting area, bath and laundry. The Victorian home has modern amenities set against turn-of-the-century charm. An oversized front door opens to the double-parlor sitting area and restored grand staircase. Herman Miller lighting and a freshly painted interior add vibrancy, while four fireplaces lend ambiance to the spacious living areas, according to Residential Properties.

The home and lot were most recently valued at $1.05 million in 2022.

The property was sold by Stephanie Reents and Steven J. Bushett, who were represented by RPL sales associate Jim DeRentis.

Information about the buyers was not disclosed and the sale had yet to be recorded at the city assessor’s office on Monday.