Queen Anne Victorian home in Wayland Square sells for $1.6M

PROVIDENCE – A 4,000-square-foot Queen Anne Victorian in the heart of Wayland Square on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.61 million, according to Compass Providence, which represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.

The 34 Irving Ave. property, which was built in the late 19th century on a large corner lot, sold for 12% more than the asking price, said Compass Providence agent Kira Greene.

“The East Side of Providence continues to be a highly sought-after location,” Green said. “This remarkable property embodies the charm and grandeur of historic Providence, and I am honored to have represented both the buyer and seller.”

The single-family home contains six bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The home spans two full 1,500-square-foot floors, along with a 400-square-foot finished attic, and other areas such as an open porch, a wooden deck, and a very small finished storage area.

The home features inlaid floors, stained glass, custom woodwork and high ceilings, according to Compass Providence. The home’s sunroom was rebuilt recently, and the first floor features three fireplaces.

Located off the dining room is the eat-in kitchen, which was renovated in 2016 to include soapstone counters and additional space for cooking, the real estate firm said, and in addition to that, a new row of four new French doors leads to the exterior deck overlooking the gardens in the backyard, a 750-square-foot stone patio and a 400-square-foot in-ground pool. The property also comes with a detached 235-square-foot one-car garage.

The property was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $1.14 million.

The historic home was constructed in 1890 and stands on 0.23 acres of land.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the property sale, the home was sold by Heejun Arms. It was purchased by the Martine Benante and Elaine Benante Irrevocable Trust for the benefit of Meaghan Benante, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.