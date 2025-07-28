Quest Diagnostics opens patient service center inside Johnston CVS

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS and CVS Health Corp. have partnered to open a patient services center inside the retailer’s location on Putnam Pike. It is Quest’s first CVS in-store facility in Rhode Island and second in the nation. /ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/MATT ROURKE

JOHNSTON – Quest Diagnostics and CVS Health Corp. have partnered to open a patient- services center inside the retailer’s location on Putnam Pike.  The new Quest lab testing center, which opened on July 11, is the first one inside a CVS store in Rhode Island and second in the nation. The first lab that opened

