Quest Diagnostics opens patient service center inside Johnston CVS

Innovative Companies Awards deadline extended to Friday, August 1st. All winners announced the week of August 4th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

JOHNSTON – Quest Diagnostics and CVS Health Corp. have partnered to open a patient- services center inside the retailer’s location on Putnam Pike. The new Quest lab testing center, which opened on July 11, is the first one inside a CVS store in Rhode Island and second in the nation. The first lab that opened

JOHNSTON

– Quest Diagnostics and CVS Health Corp. have partnered to open a patient- services center inside the retailer’s location on Putnam Pike.

The new Quest lab testing center, which opened on July 11, is the first one inside a CVS store in Rhode Island and second in the nation. The first lab that opened inside a CVS was in Waycross, Ga., and a third location is planned for a CVS in New Hampshire.

Wendy H. Bost

The in-store facility “offers

convenient, comfortable access to comprehensive laboratory testing services,” CVS said in a press releasee. Both companies hope patients and doctors in the surrounding communities will benefit from this new partnership.

“It will be convenient and accessible, and close to home,” Quest Diagnostics Senior Director for Patient Services Jeremy Stein told WJAR-TV NBC 10 at the facility's ribbon cutting on July 25.

The Johnston lab is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made and options are available for walk-in service.

Quest currently has three other patient service centers in Rhode Island: Cumberland, Pawtucket and Warwick, and 2,000 such locations across the nation, said Quest spokesperson