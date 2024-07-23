Quinn steps down as chairperson of state ethics commission  

PROVIDENCE – The chairperson of the R.I. Ethics Commission, Marisa A. Quinn, has resigned. Quinn announced that she was stepping down during the regular meeting Tuesday, after which the commission adopted a resolution thanking her for nearly a decade of service to the all-volunteer body charged with enforcing the state’s code of ethics. In a

PROVIDENCE – The chairperson of the R.I. Ethics Commission, Marisa A. Quinn, has resigned. Quinn announced that she was stepping down during the regular meeting Tuesday, after which the commission adopted a resolution thanking her for nearly a decade of service to the all-volunteer body charged with enforcing the state’s code of ethics. In a follow-up statement to PBN, Quinn said professional obligations related to her consulting business are "requiring more time and attention, causing some time commitment challenges.” “It felt like the right time to step down, giving others the opportunity to serve on the Commission and as chair," she said. Quinn holds a master’s degree in political science and public policy from Rutgers University and was appointed to the commission by former Gov. Gina Raimondo in 2015. She founded Jamestown-based Conanicut Strategies LLC in 2021 after more than 20 years as a public relations and outreach executive in various roles with Brown University, including chief of staff to Provost Richard M. Locke and communications director for the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs. At the close of the meeting Tuesday, Jason Gramitt, RIEC executive director and chief prosecutor, said current Vice Chairperson Lauren E. Jones will serve as acting chair. Since the annual election of officers typically happens in September, Gramitt proposed holding this year’s election for the next chair, vice chair and secretary during the next meeting scheduled for Aug. 20. Quinn completed her role as a board member of Trinity Repertory Company earlier this month, according to a July 10 press release from Trinity. John Marion, executive director for Common Cause Rhode Island, said notable events during Quinn’s tenure included navigating the pivot to remote meetings during the pandemic and the commission's controversial decision in 2020 to reject the advice of staff members and allow then state Senator Erin Lynch Prata to pursue a vacancy on the R.I. Supreme Court. Quinn voted against the decision that dissenters argued was in violation of the state's "revolving door" provision. “She presided over some challenging times for the commission,” he said. (Updated with comments from Marisa Quinn on why she decided to resign and comments from Common Cause Executive Director John Marion.)