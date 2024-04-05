Quonset anticipating 25% increase in shipments from Baltimore port closure

–

NORTH KINGSTOWNFollowing the deadly collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Quonset Development Corp. is preparing for an increase of up to 25% in cargo that was initially bound for the Port of Baltimore. The increase, which amounts to around 4,000 vehicles per month, will extend for an indefinite period as Baltimore Harbor remains mostly closed to shipments, said QDC managing director Steven J. King. The bridge collapse, which took place March 26 after a container ship hit the structure, is presumed to have killed six construction, with the bodies of two workers recovered while four remain missing. Since then, the Port of Baltimore, typically the country's top auto importer, has remained largely shuttered to shipments. Earlier this week, crews opened a temporary channel to receive limited shipments. The U.S. Army Corps anticipates the port will open at its usual capacity by the end of May. The Port of Davisville, while not as large, is among the top 10 auto importers in North America. Recent infrastructure updates will allow Quonset to handle the additional cargo, King said. King also extended condolences to the families of the six workers killed in the bridge collapse. "This was a terrible tragedy," King said. "Everyone at Quonset is thinking about the families involved as they mourn the loss of their loved ones." Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.