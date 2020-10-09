Quonset Development Corp. awarded $11.1M for pier upgrades

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Quonset Development Corp. has been awarded an $11.1 million federal grant for a pier upgrade, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced on Friday.

The funds, which come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration, will allow QDC to continue with its plan to upgrade the South Berth at Pier 1 in the Port of Davisville. The upgrade will allow roll-on, roll-off cargo vessels into the berth for the first time, and will include structural repairs.

The QDC will match the grant with $6 million for the project, with the total cost projected to be $17.1 million.

Reed said that the upgrade to the pier will help the port meet the demands of increased auto shipments and other commercial activity, including offshore wind development.

- Advertisement -