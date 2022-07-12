Quonset opens fully renovated Pier 2

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Following a six-year renovation process, Quonset’s Pier 2 is complete, with enhanced capabilities to service cargo ships and the offshore wind sector.

The renovations will guarantee 50 more years of service at the pier, which has been in service since 1958, said Quonset Development Corp. Managing Director Steven J. King.

King was joined by Gov. Daniel J. McKee at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completed pier on Tuesday morning.

The 64-year-old pier was in delicate condition, King said, and could no longer handle the large weights needed to support cargo loads. The repairs have reestablished a 1,000-pounds-per-square-foot loading capacity and will allow Quonset to service more and larger ships.

The renovations add a new berth for ships, as well as a new seawall and rating capacity at the site’s original berth space. Crews also dredged the waters around both areas.

In addition to fielding more and newer cars, the renovations will expand the port’s capabilities to serve the area’s burgeoning offshore wind industry, King said.

“We’re trying to position Quonset to be a hub of, ultimately, the long-term operations and maintenance long-term into the future as wind farms are constructed,” King said.

Quonset will provide construction support and staging, as well as material imports and exports to crews at wind farms, King said. Crews will also be based at Quonset.

Earlier this year, Quonset announced that it would host $2 million worth of equipment and helicopter offices for Danish renewable energy company Orsted A/S and Eversource Energy.

The completed Pier 2 project came in at just over $83 million, which was $7 million below the originally anticipated $90 million price tag.

Pier 2 is known as Quonset’s “workhorse” pier for its strong loading capacity, surrounding seawall and 16,000-acre size, making it the largest pier at the port.

The pier remained open for business throughout the renovation process, which was divided into phases.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.