R.I. and Mass. gas prices tick up 1 cent

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 1 cent week to week to $3.07 per gallon, 8 cents lower than the national average of $3.15 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

The average price of regular gas in the Ocean State one year prior was $2.18 per gallon.

“Motorists can expect price fluctuations leading into Labor Day weekend due to Hurricane Ida. Until the power is restored, it’s too early to know the full impact of any damage Ida caused to the oil and gas industry,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “Typically, a category 4 storm could mean three-plus weeks before refineries are back to normal operations, while offshore production is more likely to resume this week.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.41 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.64 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.16 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased 1 cent week to week to $3.06 per gallon, a rise of 90 cents year over year.

- Advertisement -

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.35 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $3.57 per gallon.

Diesel fuel average $3.16 per gallon.