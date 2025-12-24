R.I. and Mass. nonprofits among OpenAI Foundation grant recipients

PROVIDENCE – The OpenAI Foundation has announced the inaugural recipients of its People-First AI Fund, a multimillion-dollar initiative designed to support community-based nonprofits and enhance local opportunities through artificial intelligence.

The foundation will distribute $40.5 million in unrestricted grants to 208 nonprofits across the United States by the end of the year.

A second phase of funding, totaling $9.5 million, is expected to be announced in the coming months, targeting organizations already engaged in transformative artificial intelligence work in fields such as health care, aligning with the fund’s mission to prioritize public benefit.

“The People-First AI Fund reflects our commitment to a diverse range of organizations working to strengthen communities and expand opportunities,” said Bret Taylor, chair of the OpenAI Foundation board.

Rhode Island-based organizations receiving a grant include FabNewport and the Social Enterprise Greenhouse.

Other grantees include Boston Project Ministries Inc., Defend Our Health, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, among others.

The foundation recently transitioned its for-profit division into a public benefit corporation to enhance investment opportunities while preserving its nonprofit mission.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.