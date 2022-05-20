R.I. April jobless rate 3rd-lowest in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the third-lowest unemployment rate in New England in April at 3.2%, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

Unemployment rates were lower month to month in April in 37 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 13 states, the agency reported. All 50 states and Washington, D.C., had jobless rate decreases year over year in April, the data showed.

The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in April, unchanged from March but 2.4 percentage points lower year over year.

The District of Columbia had the highest unemployment rate in the country in April at 5.8%, while Nebraska and Utah had the lowest rate at 1.9% each.

New England unemployment rates in April:

New Hampshire: 2.3%, a decline from 2.4% in March and 3.8% one year prior.

Vermont: 2.7%, up from 2.6% in March but a decline from 3.7% year over year.

Rhode Island: 3.2%, a decline from 3.4% one month prior and 6.1% one year prior.

Maine: 3.3%, a decline from 3.6% in March and 5% year over year.

Massachusetts: 4.1%, a decline from 4.3% in March and 6.3% one year prior.

Connecticut: 4.4%, a decline from 4.6% one month prior and 7% year over year.