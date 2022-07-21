Metrc awarded 5-year contract to support R.I.’s medical cannabis regulation

PROVIDENCE – The state has awarded a five-year contract to Lakeland, Fla.-based Metrc to support Rhode Island’s regulation of medical cannabis, the company announced Thursday.

The contract totals $250,000 and, according to Metrc Vice President of External Affairs and Business Development David Urbanowicz, the new system is slated to go live for licensees on Dec. 1. The new partnership replaces the previous agreement the state had with Kind Agrisoft, Urbanowicz said, which was awarded the state contract in 2016.

Metrc, as part of the agreement, said it will implement its track-and-trace platform to help the Ocean State facilitate its medical cannabis program’s data collection and regulatory oversight. The data tracking, the company said, will help operators optimize inventory control, accurately report sales data and improve cultivation management.

State regulators will also have access to this tracking data, Metrc said, which will help provide safeguards for medical marijuana patients in Rhode Island and provide transparency to ensure regulatory compliance.

“We are excited to add Rhode Island to our list of partner states and demonstrate why we pride ourselves on being the most trusted track-and-trace technology vendor with 100% renewal rate,” Urbanowicz said in an email to Providence Business News. “We are looking forward to working with state officials for the next few years to help support a safe and secure legal market.”

Metrc now has 22 government contracts, including in Massachusetts and Maine, the company said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.