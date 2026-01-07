R.I.-based health care provider elected to National Certification Corp. board

PROVIDENCE – The National Certification Corp. on Tuesday announced its latest board of directors and officers following the Chicago-based organization’s election.

Among them is Jean Salera, associate chief nursing officer of professional development at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence.

Directors are elected by constituents through a slate approval process, while officers are appointed by the board of directors, according to a news release.

Since its inception in 1975, the nonprofit NCC has awarded certifications to more than 238,000 licensed health care professionals. The national certification program for nurses, physicians and other licensed health care professionals specializing in obstetric, gynecologic and neonatal care and subspecialty certifications are awarded to licensed health care professionals in the electronic fetal monitoring, care of the extremely low birth weight neonate, neonatal neuro-intensive care, and neonatal pediatric transport.

Salera last served on the board of directors from 2014 to 2019.

