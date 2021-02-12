R.I. begins accepting tax returns for 2020

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Division of Taxation has officially begun accepting resident and nonresident personal income tax returns for tax year 2020, the R.I. Department of Revenue said Friday.

In addition, the department is now accepting business corporation tax returns, 1065 forms for partnerships, LPs, LLCs and single-member LLCs and 1041 forms for income tax returns for certain estates, and trusts.

The filing deadline this year is April 15.

The DOR also noted that it has partnered with the Internal Revenue Service to form the Security Summit to fight tax fraud this year, designed to ensure that refunds go to the correct person as well as to prevent tax fraud. It warned that this process could in some cases result in increased time to process and issue refunds, especially if backup documentation is called for.

The department included a link to the IRS’ guidance to taxpayers on identity theft involving unemployment insurance here.

The Division of Taxation said that there were a few changes this year for the filing season, including that more taxpayers will be eligible for tax breaks for 401(k) plans, government pensions, private sector pensions, annuities, Social Security benefits, and other sources due to an inflation adjustment. The statewide property-tax relief credit has also increased.

This year will also be the first time the state’s health insurance mandate will appear on personal income tax forms.

The department is urging residents to file their taxes online rather than paper returns, saying that electronic filing is faster and results in fewer errors.

The division said that it expects to receive and process more than 650,000 resident and nonresident personal income tax returns this year.

Tax forms, instructions and related schedules may be found online.