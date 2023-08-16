R.I. Black Business Association accepting applications for emerging leaders program

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Black Business Association is now accepting applications for its 2023-24 Emerging Leaders Development Program.

The association says the program, which launched last year and is funded by the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, prepares multiracial professionals for advancement into senior leadership and executive roles. The seven-month program will provide participants with additional knowledge, skills and tools they need to advance their careers.

Program elements include in-residence training, assessments to aid in advancement, executive and emotional intelligence coaching, mentorship, volunteering, civic engagement, and networking opportunities, the association says. Twenty-five individuals participated in last year’s inaugural cohort.

This year’s program will begin in October and applications will be accepted until Aug. 31. Applications can be found on the association’s website.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.