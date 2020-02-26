R.I. cash collection increases 15.6% Y/Y in Jan.

PROVIDENCE – Cash collections in Rhode Island totaled $405.1 million in January, a 15.6% increase year over year, R.I. Department of Revenue said on Wednesday.

Personal income tax collection increased 11.6% year over year to $174.8 million. Sales and use taxes totaled $115.4 million, a 10.3% increase over the year.

Departmental receipts totaled $35.9 million, a 35.8% increase year over year.

Lottery transfer declined $2.8 million year over year to $390.8 million, including $1.3 million from December 2019 sports gambling. This was from $2.6 million in sports book revenue logged for the month.

- Advertisement -

General business tax collection totaled $31.9 million, an increase from $11.7 million one year prior.

Fiscal year to date through January, collections totaled $2.5 billion, a 6.2% increase year over year. This included a 5.5% increase in personal income taxes and a 7.8% increase in sales and use taxes.