R.I. cash collections rise 15% Y/Y in Sept.

PROVIDENCE – Cash collections in Rhode Island totaled $481.7 million in September, a rise of 15% year over year, the R.I. Department of Revenue said Thursday.

Personal income tax collections totaled $161.6 million, a rise of 2.3% year over year.

Sales and use tax collections totaled $126.6 million, a rise of 16.6% year over year.

General business tax collections totaled $124.4 million, a rise from $92.4 million one year prior.

Departmental receipts totaled $16.7 million, a decline of 4.1% year over year.

Lottery transfer totaled $31 million, a rise from $19.9 million one year prior.

Fiscal year to date in September, cash collections totaled $1.3 billion, a decline of 5.6% from one year prior. The increase was attributed to the extension of tax filing and payment deadlines for tax year 2019 from April 15 and June 15 to July 15, 2020. The DOR said that after accounting for tax year 2019 payments in July 2020, fiscal year to date cash collections in September had risen by 11.1%.