R.I. cash collections total $418.8M in Sept., 1.7% rise from a year ago

PROVIDENCE – Cash collections in Rhode Island totaled $418.8 million in September, an increase of 1.7% year over year, the R.I. Department of Revenue said Wednesday.

Personal income tax collections increased 1.7% year over year to $158 million, including $7,225,890 in infrequently large withholding payments received in September, the department said.

Sales and use tax collection increased 3.5% year over year to $108.6 million.

Departmental receipts totaled $17.4 million, an increase of 14.7% from one year prior.

General business-tax collection totaled $92.4 million, an increase from $85.9 million in September 2019.

Lottery transfer declined $11.1 million year over year to $19.9 million.

Fiscal year 2021 collections to date in September totaled $1.3 billion, an increase of 21.9% year over year.

