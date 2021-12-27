R.I. cash collections up 18.8% Y/Y in November

PROVIDENCE – Cash collections in Rhode Island in November totaled $352 million, an 18.8% increase from $296.2 million one year prior, the R.I. Department of Revenue said Monday.

Personal income tax collections totaled $133 million for the month, an increase from $123.7 million one year prior.

Sales and use tax collections totaled $126.2 million, an increase from $105.1 million in November 2020.

Departmental receipts totaled $20.2 million, a decline from $20.4 million one year prior.

Lottery transfer revenue totaled $32.4 million in November, an increase from $24.3 million one year prior.

General business taxes collection totaled $15 million, an increase from $4.4 million in November 2020.

All other general revenues totaled $40.3 million, an increase from $22.7 million one year prior.

In the first five months of the fiscal year, cash collections totaled $1.95 billion, a 1.5% increase from $1.92 billion one year prior. The increase was attributed in part to the rebound in lottery revenue at Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort and Tiverton Casino & Hotel.

Also affecting collection figures was the extension of the tax year 2019 tax filing and payment deadlines from April 15, 2020, and June 15, 2020, to July 15, 2020, for personal income and nearly all business taxes. Accounting for the delay in filings, year-to-date cash collections were said to have risen 13.4% year over year, according to the Department of Revenue.