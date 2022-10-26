R.I. Coat Exchange’s ‘Buy Nothing Day Coat Exchange’ to be held Nov. 25

PROVIDENCE – The Buy Nothing Day Coat Exchange, run by the Rhode Island Coat Exchange, will take place Nov. 25 on the south lawn of the R.I. Statehouse from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The coat exchange is open to all those who are seeking to donate an item of winter gear to those in need, and those who are seeking winter clothes. All items, such as coats, hats, gloves, mittens and scarves, will be free during the exchange.

The exchange says those who wish to donate winter clothing items can do so by dropping off the items at various drop-off sites around Rhode Island and Attleboro. A full list of drop-off sites can be found on the exchange’s website.

In case of inclement weather, the exchange event will take place at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church located at 15 Hayes St. Masks will be encouraged if the event is held indoors, the exchange said.

