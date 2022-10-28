R.I. Commerce Corp. increases marketing consultant contracts

R.I. Commerce Corp.’s board of directors approved changes to a pair of contracts related to tourism, advertising and marketing in the state.

During the Oct. 24 meeting, the board, which is chaired by Gov. Daniel J. McKee, approved an amendment to the current contracts for two advertising and marketing agencies, the Florida-based Zimmerman Agency and The RDW Group Inc., which has offices in Providence and Boston, to increase funding to “up to” $4 million and $2.18 million, respectively.

This amounts to an additional $1 million to Zimmerman and $1.75 million to RDW above the current contract, if the full amounts are approved. According to the resolution, “any of the Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, Secretary of Commerce, President and COO, Chief Financial Officer and/or Chief Marketing Officer, acting singly, shall have the authority” to renegotiate the financial terms of the one-year contracts that were approved back in March for media buying, tourism advertising and public relations services.

As previously reported, the companies are executing advertising campaigns in the ongoing effort to boost Rhode Island’s regional share of the “drive market,” such as visitor day and overnight trips.

Anika Kimble-Huntley, chief marketing officer for Commerce Corp., said at the time the contracts were approved that RDW will be collecting an 8% commission, while the Zimmerman Agency would be on a monthly retainer.

In an email, R.I. Commerce Corp. Spokesperson Chris Raia, said the changes reflected additional federal funding received by the state to boost tourism and marketing in Rhode Island.

“The increase in the contracts for both agencies was needed to account for the increased marketing grant allocations received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act,” he said.

Raia said the vote by the board only created a funding ceiling. The final amounts have yet to be determined.

In a separate agenda item, the board also approved additional funds to the state’s regional tourism bureaus. A breakdown of grants approved shows $198,078 was awarded to The Warwick Department of Economic Development; The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau received $351,321. The board also approved $50,000 each to the tourism bureaus representing Newport, Blackstone Valley, South County and Block Island.

These awards were funded by a budget amendment passed by the General Assembly in early January.

