R.I. Commerce Corp. opens satellite office in Newport

By
-
INNOVATE NEWPORT HAS ADDED R.I. Commerce Corp. to its list of tenants after the quasi-public agency opened a satellite office in the building/ COURTESY INNOVATE NEWPORT

NEWPORT – R.I. Commerce Corp. alongside local officials on Monday held a ribbon cutting for its new satellite office at Innovate Newport. The quasi-public agency signed a one-year lease agreement with Innovate Newport for $700 per month, with an option to renew, in line with all new Innovate Newport tenants, said Erin Donovan-Boyle, CEO and

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

A Simplified Approach to Designing and Implementing Internal Control in the Hospitality Industry

In my previous article, Internal Controls & Audits: Keys to a Resilient Hospitality Business, I…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display