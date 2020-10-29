R.I. Commerce moving ahead on land purchase near Port of Providence

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Commerce Corp. is moving ahead on the purchase of land to add to the Port of Providence, an effort authorized by state voters in November 2016 when they approved up to $20 million in bonds.

The R.I. Commerce board voted Oct. 26 to authorize its staff to negotiate to acquire land “in the vicinity of the Port of Providence,” according to an R.I. Commerce spokesman. The public vote on the resolution followed a discussion in closed session.

The location of the site was not disclosed. Spokesman Matt Sheaff said more information will be forthcoming.

“As negotiations for the acquisition advance, we will be able to share more information about the transaction,” he said.

The Port of Providence, or ProvPort Inc., has largely maxed out its existing footprint and has been working with R.I. Commerce to help secure additional land that would allow it to better attract industry-representing “jobs of tomorrow,” according a statement from ProvPort spokesman Bill Fischer.

“This certainly includes numerous opportunities to support the offshore wind industry,” he said. “The 115-acre facility is being utilized to its maximum potential at this point and any expansion will certainly be used to attract new tenants. We appreciate the Commerce board taking this next step in the process.”

According to the act that authorized the bond referendum question, the $20 million in bonds would allow the state to fund the acquisition, expansion and infrastructure improvements for up to about 25 acres of land and facilities located between Allens Avenue and the Providence River, and in the vicinity of ProvPort.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.