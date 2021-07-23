R.I. continuing unemployment claims increase by nearly 700 last week

By
-
THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE collecting unemployment claim benefits in Rhode Island totaled 59,520 last week. / AP FILE PHOTO/PAUL SAKUMA
PROVIDENCE – The number of people collecting weekly continuing unemployment benefits in Rhode Island increased by 693, to 59,520 last week, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Friday. The number of continuing claims have decreased by a combined 6,654 since the week ended June 13. The number of initial claims, including refiles, in…
Free Access WeekRegister to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display