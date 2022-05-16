R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 1,633 over weekend, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island have increased by 1,633 from May 13 through Sunday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 in the state total 83, a decrease from 88 reported on May 13. The number of those who are in intensive care or on a ventilator is less than five for each.

There have been 502 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 350 new cases identified from May 13, 2021, through May 15, 2021. The transmission rate on May 15, 2021, was 84.5 cases per 100,000 residents. There were 88 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 15, 2021, of whom 20 were in the ICU and 14 were on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There have been 830,527 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 377,576, an increase of 1,938 from figures reported May 13, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,554.

There were 3,554 tests processed on Sunday. There have been 7.9 million tests administered in the state.