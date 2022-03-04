R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 155, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 155, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 104, an decrease from 106 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 13 are in intensive care units and 11 are on a ventilator.

There have been 112.3 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 417 new cases identified on March 3, 2021. The transmission rate on March 3, 2021, was 239.2 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 160 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 3, 2021, of which 29 were in the ICU and 18 were on a ventilator.

There have been 817,649 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 356,783, an increase of 156 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,417.

There were 7,438 tests processed Thursday, with a positive rate of 2.1%. There have been 7.5 million tests administered in the state.