R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 164, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 164, with two deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 150, an increase from 98 reported on Monday. Of those hospitalized, 16 are in intensive care units and 11 are on ventilators.

There have been 157.5 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison, there were 198 new cases identified Feb. 21, 2021. The transmission rate on Feb. 21, 2021, was 213 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 185 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 21, 2021, of which 33 were in the ICU and 19 were on ventilators.

To date, there have been 814,599 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 354,817, an increase of 200 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,404 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 4,664 tests processed on Monday, with a positive rate of 3.5%. There have been 7.4 million tests administered in the state.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, showing improvement in all categories.

The positive rate was 3.7% last week, down from 5.7% from one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 102, down from 142 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 176 last week, down from 316 one week prior.