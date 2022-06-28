R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 183, with 3 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 183, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 66, an increase from 47 reported on Monday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in an intensive care unit or on a ventilator.

There have been 156 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were eight new cases identified on June 27, 2021. The transmission rate on June 27, 2021, was 11.8 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 31 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 27, 2021, of whom less than were in the ICU and less than five were on a ventilator.

There have been 838,391 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 402,024, an increase of 336 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,609.

There were 2,307 tests processed on Tuesday, bringing total tests in the state to 8.1 million.