R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 190, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 190, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 71, a decrease from 78 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, seven are in intensive care and less than five are on a ventilator.

There have been 187.1 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 25 new cases identified on June 15, 2021. The transmission rate on June 15, 2021, was 15.9 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 43 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 25, 2021, of whom nine were in the ICU and five were on a ventilator.

There have been 836,173 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 398,981, an increase of 359 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,596.

There were 4,630 tests processed on Wednesday, bringing total tests in the state to 8.1 million.