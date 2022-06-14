R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 195, with 3 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 195, with three deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 85, an increase from 64 patients reported Monday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care or on ventilators.

There have been 195 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were six new cases identified on June 13, 2021. The transmission rate on June 6, 2021, was 16.8 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 47 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on that date, including seven in the ICU and five ventilated.

There have been 835,878 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 398,242, an increase of 484 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,594 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 3,777 tests processed on Monday and 8.1 million total tests have been administered in the state.

The department also released its two weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday:

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 80 last week, a decrease from 99 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 persons totaled 218 last week, a decrease from 284 one week prior.