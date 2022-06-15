R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 204, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 204 on Tuesday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 78, down from 85 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, six are in an intensive care unit and less than five are on a ventilator.

There have been 192 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 24 new cases identified on June 14, 2021. The transmission rate on June 7, 2021, was 17 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 44 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 7, 2021, of whom eight were in the ICU and less than five were on a ventilator.

There have been 836,050 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 398,622, an increase of 380 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,595.

There were 4,863 tests processed on Tuesday, bringing total tests in the state to 8.1 million.