R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 261, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 261, with no deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 71, an increase from 66 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, three are in an intensive care unit and four are on a ventilator.

There have been 206 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 327 new cases identified on April 19, 2021. The transmission rate on April 19, 2021, was 236.2 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 167 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 19, 2021, of which 30 were in an ICU and 21 were on a ventilator.

There have been 827,428 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 367,413, an increase of 318 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,532.

There were 5,823 tests processed on Tuesday and 7.7 million tests administered in the state during the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, the R.I. Dept. of Health no longer reports percentage of daily tests that come back positive as the state shifts toward an endemic response and the increase of at-home tests and increased testing in traditional health care settings. Those results are not reported to the state.