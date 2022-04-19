R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 271, with 3 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 271, with three deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 66, an increase from 53 patients reported Monday. Of those hospitalized, three are in intensive care units and four are on a ventilator.

There have been 222 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 203 new cases identified on April 18, 2021. The transmission rate on April 18, 2021, was 252 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 171 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 18, 2021, of which 31 were in the ICU and 23 were on a ventilator.

There have been 827,231 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and nearly 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 367,095, an increase of 355 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,532 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 4,479 tests processed on Monday, with a positive rate of 6.1%. There have been 7.7 million tests administered in the state.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, showing increases in all three:

The positive rate was 6.4% last week, up from 6.1% one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 58 last week, up from 45 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 persons totaled 234 last week, up from 200 one week prior.