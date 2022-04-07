R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 280, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 280, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 49, an increase from 45 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, four are in intensive care units and four are on a ventilator.

There have been 157 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 593 new cases identified on April 6, 2021. The transmission rate on April 6, 2021, was 260.2 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 166 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 7, 2021, of which 32 were in the ICU and 21 were on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There have been 825,134 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 363,033, an increase of 398 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,524.

There were 5,589 tests processed Wednesday, with a positive rate of 5.1%. There have been 7.6 million tests administered in the state.