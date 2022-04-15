R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 302, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 302, with no deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 56, a decrease from 57 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, four are in intensive care units and four are on a ventilator.

There have been 220 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 427 new cases identified on April 14, 2021. The transmission rate on April 14, 2021, was 283 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 151 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 14, 2021, of which 32 were in an ICU and 25 were on a ventilator.

There have been 826,683 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and about 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 365,880, an increase of 332 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,527.

There were 3,527 tests processed Thursday, with a positive rate of 5.5%. There have been 7.7 million tests administered in the state.

The department also released its weekly COVID-19 county community levels Friday, showing a medium level of COVID-19 in four Rhode Island counties and low level in Providence County.